Gold Star Memorial at the Buffalo Naval Park

A ceremony was held yesterday at the Buffalo Naval Park, to honor mothers and families who have lost family members while serving in the US armed forces. The new Gold Star Memorial marker was unveiled and dedicated to those who have experienced utmost pride, and agonizing pain. The installation can be found along Veterans Park promenade (next to the Blue Star Memorial).

The ceremony coincided with American Gold Star Mothers, National (Official) Day. “This is a club that no one chooses to belong to, but it’s one that deserves our endless gratitude and support,” said Sandra Krege, WNY Gold Star Mother. 

This is a long overdue memorial, that will hopefully help to ease the pain and suffering experienced by those who have lost a family member while serving their country. It will also be a constant reminder that the personnel who lost their lives were beloved family members, and will never be forgotten. Plus, this memorial is another reminder to the public, about the ultimate sacrifice that so many people have given, so that we may all live in a free country.

Photo: Buffalo Naval Park

