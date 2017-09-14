Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Free Entry Record Fair at Town Ballroom featuring LA punk band “X”

0 Comments

Another big record fair is coming up. This time the vinyl show is considered a record fair “by the fans, for the fans” because there’s a smashing live music element involved. The Record Fair is free to get in and browse all of the merch, but if you want to catch the punk rock throwback band “X”, then you’re going to have to purchase a ticket.

“Three decades after the inception of X, one thing is clear: X was not only one of the most influential bands to crash out of the punk movement of the late ’70s, but the band’s music continues to be sonically groundbreaking today. Songs written during the group’s inception are as relevant and inventive today as they were in 1977. The fact is, no one sounds like X and no one ever will.”

This is an awesome opportunity to catch a killer band that rose from the days of the young punk scene in LA. X is highyl regarded as one of LA’s punk pioneers. Not only is this a show that will delight fans of original punk music, it’s also the perfect opportunity to load up on a bunch of vinyl. 

“X’s early albums, Los Angeles (1980), produced by Ray Manzarek of the Doors, Wild Gift (1981), and Under the Big Black Sun (1982) explored dark love and an even darker L.A. with the unflinching eye of a Raymond Chandler novel.” – See more

Sponsors for the event are Funtime Presents, Discogs and WNYVC. 

The event is being hosted by Buffalo’s Original Record Pop Culture Expo.

Free Entry Record Fair at Town Ballroom featuring “X”

Sunday September 17, 2017

6 PM – 11:30 PM

Record show is free and starts at 6pm. 

Town Ballroom | 681 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

 You will need a upgrade ticket if you wish to see X available at Town Ballroom or www.ticketfly.com

16 years+

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments