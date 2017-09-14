Free Entry Record Fair at Town Ballroom featuring LA punk band “X”

Another big record fair is coming up. This time the vinyl show is considered a record fair “by the fans, for the fans” because there’s a smashing live music element involved. The Record Fair is free to get in and browse all of the merch, but if you want to catch the punk rock throwback band “X”, then you’re going to have to purchase a ticket.
“Three decades after the inception of X, one thing is clear: X was not only one of the most influential bands to crash out of the punk movement of the late ’70s, but the band’s music continues to be sonically groundbreaking today. Songs written during the group’s inception are as relevant and inventive today as they were in 1977. The fact is, no one sounds like X and no one ever will.”
This is an awesome opportunity to catch a killer band that rose from the days of the young punk scene in LA. X is highyl regarded as one of LA’s punk pioneers. Not only is this a show that will delight fans of original punk music, it’s also the perfect opportunity to load up on a bunch of vinyl.
“X’s early albums, Los Angeles (1980), produced by Ray Manzarek of the Doors, Wild Gift (1981), and Under the Big Black Sun (1982) explored dark love and an even darker L.A. with the unflinching eye of a Raymond Chandler novel.” – See more
Sponsors for the event are Funtime Presents, Discogs and WNYVC.
The event is being hosted by Buffalo’s Original Record Pop Culture Expo.
Free Entry Record Fair at Town Ballroom featuring “X”
Sunday September 17, 2017
6 PM – 11:30 PM
Town Ballroom | 681 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
You will need a upgrade ticket if you wish to see X available at Town Ballroom or www.ticketfly.com
16 years+