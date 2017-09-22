Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Free Art Making Workshop: University Heights Cyanotypes

UB Anderson Gallery has a fun and interactive workshop that plays off its current exhibit – Marie Lorenz‘s installation Gyre, on view in the current exhibition Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967-2017.

Attendees to the workshop are encouraged to collect natural and man-made objects, which will be used to create cyanotypes (“sun prints”). The workshop is an interactive way that allows the participants to understand better, the current exhibit at the gallery. 

Please be sure to arrive at 12pm for the start of the tour, This workshop is free and fun for all ages.

Saturday, September 23, 2017

12 PM – 3 PM

UB Anderson Gallery | 1 Martha Jackson Place | Buffalo, New York 14214

Upcoming workshops:

October 4: 6:00pm-8:00pm • Edible Art—Free Adults-Only Happy Hour 

October 21: 12:00pm to 3:00pm • Shoe Investigations—Free All-Ages Art-Making Workshop

November 18: 12:00pm to 3:00pm • Mapmakers—Free All-Ages Art-Making Workshop

