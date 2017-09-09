“Freddy J” is larger than life on Grant Street

Muralist Vinny Alejandro has been spreading some artistic love on Grant Street over the last few days. Alejandro got together with Fred Daniels of Freddy J’s to come up with signage dedicated to the man, the myth and the larger than life Grant Street legend. Anyone who has tried Freddy’s red velvet waffle and southern fried chicken dish knows that the guy behind the cooking deserves to be recognized with a soulful dedication.
When it comes to the revival of Grant Street, Fred is uber-optimistic. After bouncing around the city for a while, looking for the best spot, he finally managed to find the perfect home for his down home Southern cooking restaurant. Grant Street residents have been very receptive to Fred and his vision for his restaurant since the onset. Although the place only seats upwards of a dozen people inside, Fred has managed to cultivate a loyal following of customers. He says that it’s partially due to the food, partially due to the intimate atmosphere, and partially due to his fun-loving business attitude. “People like that I don’t allow cellphones in the restaurant,” he told me. “If someone starts talking on the phone, I hold out my hand and ask for it. I put it behind the bar, and I give it back when that person is leaving. There’s nothing worse than having a good meal interrupted by someone gabbing on the phone. Plus, when someone is at the counter, they should be concentrating on the food, and not the phone.”
Since opening on Grant Street back in 2013, Fred has continually invested into the building, inside and out. “I’ve found my home on Grant Street, and couldn’t be happier,” Fred told me. “I’m on Grant Street to stay.”
And when Fred is away from his Grant Street digs, his 2D likeness will be standing guard over the joint. Fred is a fairly extroverted individual, as anyone who knows him will tell you. He’s also an omnipresent figure in the city. That’s why this new Freddy J’s painted sign is so perfect – now he truly will be in more than one place at any given time.
Freddie J’s | 195 Grant Street | Buffalo NY 14213 | 716-551-0570 | Facebook.