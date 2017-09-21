Fowler’s unveils new candy bar for National Sponge Candy Day

Did you know that today (Thursday, September 21) is National Sponge Candy Day? In 2015, Mayor Brown declared that moving forward this day would be dedicated to Buffalo’s hometown favorite chocolate covered “sponge” treat. This year, Fowler’s Chocolate has come up with a new twist on the traditional candy delight. The chocolatiers have invented a ‘sponge candy bar’.

Fowler’s owner Ted Marks stated “We are always looking for new and fun ways to present Sponge Candy, our R&D team came up with this idea and we made it work. The taste profile is similar to Sponge Candy, while offering a different texture experience. We are thrilled to have a brand new Sponge Candy product for all Western New Yorker to enjoy. A year ago, Fowler’s introduced a new Sponge Candy item, with a single box with half milk and half dark chocolate Sponge Candy. It seemed fitting to continue the product launch tradition this year. We’re excited to launch this product on National Sponge Candy Day.”

Fowler’s has operated out of its 100 River Rock Drive factory since 1994. As a maker of fine chocolates, they offer a great variety of confections for wedding favors, fundraising, corporate gifts, and all things BuffaLOVE. Fowler’s is a year-round production facility making more than 30,000 pounds of Sponge Candy annually.

Starting today, sponge candy lovers will have yet another option when it comes to purchasing this unique Buffalo-esque treat. And what better day than to celebrate one of WNY’s iconic treats? Sponge candy has certainly captivated the imagination, and taste buds, of Buffalonians over the years. When it comes to culinary pride, sponge candy is right up there with the chicken wing, and beef on weck.

“We’re delighted to see the special day get its own legs, and we anticipate this day will become one more thing to love about Buffalo,” said Ted. “Maybe someday we’ll see a Sponge Candy parade or festival. There’s really no limit to where this thing may go, given the local passion for this confection. We’ve been making Candy for more than a hundred years, and we couldn’t do this without our customers and fans,” Ted reflected. “We appreciate that we have a shared passion for this local favorite.”

To celebrate and enjoy samples, visit any of Fowler’s Store locations:

