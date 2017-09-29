Fourth Annual 43North Finals Week Underway

Earlier this evening, the 43North business competition got underway with The Pitch, a component which is designed to award top entrepreneurial minority and female entrepreneurs with cash prizes, as they relate to the categories of Growth Companies and Main Street Businesses. Along with the cash prizes, the winner and finalists are granted additional opportunities to tap into the benefits of two key support groups – Allstate’s Minority and Women Emerging Entrepreneurs Program. The cash prizes were allocated in the following manner. Each category has one grand prize of $15,000 and two runner-up prizes of $5,000 each. There is also a People’s Choice Minority and Women Small Business Award of $10,000.

Then, starting on Friday, the 54-hour event will proceed, as local entrepreneurs, developers, designers, marketers, product managers, startup enthusiasts, etc., come together to form teams, brainstorm, and launch ideas for start-ups. This all takes place on September 29, at 6:30 p.m., through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., at Dig @ The Innovation Center – 640 Ellicott Street. Register

On Monday October 2, from 6pm to 9pm, Startup Grind will take place, where local innovators, entrepreneurs and investors come together to discuss business climate, entrepreneurship, and start-ups, while offering insight into this competitive world. 43North Executive Director John Gavigan will be the feature guest for the “fireside chat”. This is being billed as a great networking event, which will take place at Dig @ The Innovation Center – 640 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY. Register

Next up is Ping Pong Diplomacy which is designed around networking opportunities. Yes, it’s a ping pong tournament, but it’s also a way to rub elbows with others who are also looking to get ahead in the world of start-ups. The event is free, and paddles and balls are included. It all takes place on Tuesday, October 3, from 5:30pm to 9pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY. Players must arrive by 6pm. Register

Then, on Wednesday, October 4, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is the inaugural 716 Startup Showcase. 40 startups will be featured, who will come together for sessions of speed dating and tabling sessions with investors from all over the US. This is also a mix and mingle event set to be held at The Atrium @ Rich’s. This event is by invite only. Media only. More information.

On Thursday, things begin to heat up with the 43North Qualifying Round, where live pitches are presented in front of two dozen judges. Sixteen finalists will take the stage, and only ten will advance. Register now for free tickets at 43north.org. School groups interested in attending should contact students@43north.org to register. Attendees may come and go as needed throughout the day. October 5, 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St., Buffalo, NY.

And finally, that same Thursday evening, the 43North Finals will begin, with ten startups pitching in front of seven judges, for an opportunity to walk away with one of 43North’s eight cash prizes, which include a $1 million grand prize, a $650,000 runner-up award, a $550,000 third place award and five awards of $500,000. A People’s Choice Award will also be bestowed for $10,000. Tickets are free and open to the public, but seating is limited and registration is required at 43north.org. October 5, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5 p.m.), Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St., Buffalo, NY.

For more information, visit Buffalo Startup Weekend’s website.

Lead image: 2015 million dollar winners Joe Neiman, Jack Greco and Dan Magnuszewski – members of start-up ACV Auctions (a live wholesale marketplace for dealer-only automobile auctions). ACV Auctions beat out a global field of 11,350 applicants – See Forbes article