First Look: Our Lady of Lourdes Church Reuse

Ellicott Development has submitted plans to the City for the renovation of the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church into a mix of uses. The church is located at the southeast corner of Best Street and Main Street, directly north of a six-story structure at 1091 Main Street that Ellicott Development will be starting construction on soon.

From the Planning Board Application:

We propose an adaptive restoration of the circa 1898 Our Lady of Lourdes Church. The former church will be transformed into a vibrant mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office, and residential. Two additional floors will be constructed within the open cathedral nave producing approximately 14,000 square feet over three floors. Four market-rate apartments will be on the third floor and roughly 5, 700 square feet of commercial office space will be available on the second floor. The church will internally connect with our new six-story structure by way of an interior courtyard that would be constructed between the buildings.

The new building at 1091 Main will include 167,000 sq.ft. of retail and office space plus one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. According to Business First, General Physicians and a dental practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo have signed leases for space in the building.

