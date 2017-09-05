First Look: La Plaza Senior Housing

Hispanics United of Buffalo/Acacia, Inc. is planning La Plaza, a senior housing project at 254 Virginia Street between West and 10th Street. The three-story building will contain 46 one-bedroom units and 14,000 sq.ft. of office/community space on the first floor and basement levels. No on-site parking will be provided.
From the Project Application:
The project will consist of constructing a new three-story building on a currently vacant lot. The senior housing building will be a three-story structure with a full basement. It will consist of a total of 46 one-bedroom units, 14 of those units designated for supportive housing for homeless frail and/or disabled seniors.
The basement space will contain storage, conference room, offices and physical/medical services. On the first floor, the design will call for residential units; a modern senior center for recreational, laundry room, social day care, nutritional and other related services for the residents, as well as seniors from the community in general; and a resident meeting room.
In the back yard, a theme of a “Plaza” will provide a culturally sensitive, protective environment for the sites’ residents to allow them a space to congregate and enjoy the outdoor environment. The front of the building will provide additional congregating areas for the residents. Commercial space will be made available for area businesses. This will include small office space for other area not-for-profits that require office space to conduct their community oriented business.
Stieglitz Snyder Architecture is providing architectural and planning services and Tredo Engineers is engineer. The project will use New York State Housing Trust Fund, nine percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits from NYSHCR, and other sources of financing.
The Planning Board will begin its review of the project next Monday.