Dwindling Opportunity: 525 Main Street for Sale

The 500 block of Main Street is a bellwether of downtown’s fortunes. Run-down in the early-1980’s the City undertook a project to ‘improve’ the facades of the historic buildings across from the Hyatt, many of which still had retail and restaurant tenants. Soon after, with the pedestrian mall in full effect, the block’s fortunes declined along with the downtown retail and restaurant scene.
Today, car traffic is back and a handful of investors have poured their hearts and dollars into the block. If you are looking to join in, Hunt Commercial Real Estate has an opportunity for you. 525 Main Street, a three-story building with 8,353 sq.ft. of space, is on the market with a $550,000 asking price.
From the listing:
Tremendous opportunity to redevelop on the 500 block of Main Street in Buffalo Place district. One of the few buildings on this block with parking in the rear. Over 8,000 SF, great views of Main Street directly across from the Hyatt Hotel. All new infrastructure on Main Street with auto traffic, parking and new commerce have made this the place to be!
The building is located between Roger Trettel’s three-building redevelopment that will be anchored by Misuta Chow’s and Kevin Helfer and Paul Lamparelli’s renovated 535 Main Street that is home to D’Avolio’s Kitchen.
Assuming 525 Main is sold and redeveloped, that will leave just three 500 Block properties in need of new life: a vacant lot that once contained the Century Theater, the hideous former Burger King at 495 Main (below left), and James T. Sandoro’s four-story building at 529 Main (below right).
Get Connected: Patricia Sutliff, Hunt Commercial, 716.435.8499