Dozynki Festival – A Polish Harvest Festival

Starting Friday, September 29, Corpus Christi will be hosting the Dozynki Festival, which is set to take place over the course of three days. It all starts out with a Polish happy hour on Friday, before rolling out with polka dances, the 10th Annual Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest, and plenty of food and drink. The Dozynki Festival dates back to the middle ages, and is known as the Polish version of Thanksgiving. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, September 29th
- 6:00 PM – Polish Happy Hour (Free Admission and Food)
- Beverages and Music (But Please bring items for the Food Pantry of Western New York)
- 11:30 AM – Mass in the Chapel
- $1.00 Admission or 3 non-perishable food items
- Polish Food-Beverages-Music
- Theme Basket Raffle
- Bounce House and Games for the Kids
- 4:00 PM – 10th Annual Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest (Parish Hall)
- 6:00 to 10:00 PM – Polka Music by Special Delivery
- More Food and Fun and Music
Sunday, October 1st
- 11:00 AM – Harvest Mass – Featuring Ludowa Nuta from Canada
- $1.00 Admission or 3 non-perishable food items
- Polish Food and Drinks
- BW’s BBQ Chicken 12:00 to 3:00 PM – Tickets: $ 10 presale/ $12 at the door
- 1:30 to 5:30 PM – Polka Music by Special Delivery
- Theme Basket Raffle
- Bounce House and Games for the Kids
- More Food and Fun and Music
Dozynki Festival
Corpus Christi Church | 199 Clark Street | Buffalo, New York
Corpus Christi Social and Athletic Club | 165 Sears Street | Buffalo NY
Friday and Saturday, September 29 & 30, and Sunday, October 1, 2017