Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Dozynki Festival – A Polish Harvest Festival

0 Comments

Starting Friday, September 29, Corpus Christi will be hosting the Dozynki Festival, which is set to take place over the course of three days. It all starts out with a Polish happy hour on Friday, before rolling out with polka dances, the 10th Annual Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest, and plenty of food and drink. The Dozynki Festival dates back to the middle ages, and is known as the Polish version of Thanksgiving. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 29th

  • 6:00 PM – Polish Happy Hour (Free Admission and Food)
  • Beverages and Music (But Please bring items for the Food Pantry of Western New York)

Saturday, September 30th

  • 11:30 AM – Mass in the Chapel
  • $1.00 Admission or 3 non-perishable food items
  • Polish Food-Beverages-Music
  • Theme Basket Raffle
  • Bounce House and Games for the Kids
  • 4:00 PM – 10th Annual Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest (Parish Hall)
  • 6:00 to 10:00 PM – Polka Music by Special Delivery
  • More Food and Fun and Music

Sunday, October 1st

  • 11:00 AM – Harvest Mass – Featuring Ludowa Nuta from Canada
  • $1.00 Admission or 3 non-perishable food items
  • Polish Food and Drinks
  • BW’s BBQ Chicken 12:00 to 3:00 PM – Tickets: $ 10 presale/ $12 at the door
  • 1:30 to 5:30 PM – Polka Music by Special Delivery
  • Theme Basket Raffle
  • Bounce House and Games for the Kids
  • More Food and Fun and Music

Dozynki Festival

Corpus Christi Church | 199 Clark Street | Buffalo, New York

Corpus Christi Social and Athletic Club | 165 Sears Street | Buffalo NY

Friday and Saturday, September 29 & 30, and Sunday, October 1, 2017

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments