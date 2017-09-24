Done Deal: 1890 Seneca Sold

Hook & Ladder Development continues to snap up South Buffalo properties. The developer added to its Seneca Street holdings on Friday when it purchased 1890 Seneca from Mangone Real Estate LLC for $57,500. The structure contains two apartments and a 900 sq.ft. commercial space.
Hook & Ladder has over two dozen properties in its portfolio including a number of residential buildings and two former churches it plans on repurposing for commercial and/or residential use: the former St. John the Evangelist Church at 2317 Seneca it purchased in 2016 and the former South Park United Presbyterian Church at 519 McKinley Parkway purchased in February.
Its commercial properties are focused on Seneca Street including its renovated headquarters at 2111 Seneca Street (above), 2096 Seneca, 2111 Seneca, 2114 Seneca (below), 2342 Seneca, and 2344 Seneca.
Get Connected: Hook and Ladder Development, 716.768.6324