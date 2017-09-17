Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Discover India Tour 2017

Buffalo State’s Equity and Campus Diversity Office invites you to the Discover India Tour 2017. The group participating in the tour is considered the “… longest running Indian Theater Troupe in the West.” The event will feature performers versed in a number of showcase activities, including dance, theater, martial arts and live music. This is an opportunity to peer into an ancient world of cultural bounties that stretch from the Himalayan peaks to Indian Ocean coastline.

The longest running Indian Theater Troupe in the West, with over 40 artists from 11 different countries.

The Republic of India (located in South Asia) is the second-most populous country in the world. This upcoming tour is a glimpse into the theatre, music, dance, sights, sounds, and tastes, brought to Buffalo as a sampling of the 11 different countries that form the republic. The troupe of over 40 artists represents the charms and the treasures of this mystical land, which is steeped in worldly delights.

Discover India Tour

Presented by The Equity and Campus Diversity Office

Thursday, September 21, 2017

6pm to 9pm

Free

Begins at 6:00 PM in the Campbell Student Union, SUNY Buffalo State.

1300 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | See Facebook event

