If you’ve been thinking that you want to help out the Olmsted Park System, but you haven’t quite figured out how to do that, we have an idea for you. On September 8, 2017, the Olmsted Conservancy is hosting Denim & Diamonds Dinner & After Party for the Parks at MLK Jr. Park. The event encompasses two parties in one, with proceeds from the joint affair going towards park restoration and maintenance.
In order to maintain the whopping 850 acre parkscape, the Conservancy relies heavily on private donations. According to the Conservancy, “… two-thirds of the much needed funds comes from our generous supporters.”
The Gala Dinner runs from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets include open bar, snacks and a dessert table, as well as a DJ and dancing. The Silent Auction has some really cool items, such as Bruno Mars tickets. Bidding will last until 9:30 pm. This is not only the final fundraising event of the year for the Conservancy, it’s also a spectacular affair that you won’t want to miss!
Denim & Diamonds Dinner & After Party for the Parks will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017, at MLK Jr. Park, and is a celebratory evening, with a two-parties-in-one event to raise awareness and funding for our Olmsted Park System. Find out more at bfloparks.org/gala.
Individual Ticket: $250.00, includes Dinner & Afterparty
Dinner Table of 8: $2000.00, includes Dinner & Afterparty for 8
Afterparty Access only, 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: $50.00 — includes complimentary open bar