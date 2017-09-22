A sharp-looking new martini bar will soon be opening on Chippewa. Construction is underway on D-Tour Martini Bar, located at 45 W. Chippewa. The site is the former location of ‘indulge’ nightclub. The building sold back in February to Chippewa Realty Ventures, LLC (led by Bada Bing owner Andrew D’Aloisio – see here), and was once home to two of Chippewa’s most notable hang-outs back in the day – The Atomic and Concrete. Now its set to take on a new life as an upscale establishment on the street.
Over the last few years, Chippewa has been transitioning into more of a swank adult playground, which is a far cry from the days when it was flooded with teenagers looking to hoot and holler until 4am.
D-Tour is positioned on the street between Frankie Primo’s and The Cowboy. The new martini bar is said to be under management by the owner of 67 West owner Jesse Kozak.