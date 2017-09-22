Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

D-Tour Martini Bar

3 Comments

A sharp-looking new martini bar will soon be opening on Chippewa. Construction is underway on D-Tour Martini Bar, located at 45 W. Chippewa. The site is the former location of ‘indulge’ nightclub. The building sold back in February to Chippewa Realty Ventures, LLC (led by Bada Bing owner Andrew D’Aloisio – see here), and was once home to two of Chippewa’s most notable hang-outs back in the day – The Atomic and Concrete. Now its set to take on a new life as an upscale establishment on the street.

Over the last few years, Chippewa has been transitioning into more of a swank adult playground, which is a far cry from the days when it was flooded with teenagers looking to hoot and holler until 4am.

D-Tour is positioned on the street between Frankie Primo’s and The Cowboy. The new martini bar is said to be under management by the owner of 67 West owner Jesse Kozak.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • RayFinkle

    looking good…but god I miss Atomic …with juba spinning

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Chippewa “all grown up”. With that said I am a firm believer in never forgetting where one came from. This modern day adult playground would likely not be feasible if not for the “hoot and holler teenagers” as mentioned having set up the economic situation upon which Chippewa continued to grow and lead to pop culture references by Big & Rich, etc. . Frankly I highly doubt the vast majority of those down on Chippewa were literally under the age of 20 and teenagers. I believe elitist moral high horse states that set a minimum age have willingly sacrificed millions of dollars to Canada thanks to their 19 drinking age. Instead we hunt down 19 and 20 year old college kids, slap them with underage drinking charges and fines, place articles in the newspaper about all those “bad” college students, go after the businesses that may or may not be willingly serving them. Puritanism at its best.

    I am always amazed at those “grown ups” who themselves were hoot and holler types when they were young who now look down upon and want to take away the same situation for the new younger generations coming up. Its a phase of life many of us have gone through. Let there be room for some hoot and holler entertainment within the city somewhere. Just because the Chippewa generation of 10-20 years ago as myself are becoming old and crusty “get off my lawn types” that doesnt mean the current 21-30 year old shouldn’t have the exact same experiences we had. Anything else is hypocritical.

    Same to be said about the Bills tailgate and complaints that it should be reduced to a G rated family affair everywhere. There is a bit of ageism against youth in it all. Here is my proposal for the Bills, certain parking lots are specifically designated as “G” lots or Family Lots for those who want to avoid the traditional Bills tailgate and want a more low key family friendly environment. I can understand that. Everything else is as usual.

    And also….the Lodge should never have been run through the mud as they were.

  • Cvepo

    I’m not convinced about this vibe. So many new lounges and bars open up around WNY in heavily commercial districts and claim they are going to be upscale and “grown up”. And they literally never stick to that. Falley Allen, MTK, The Lodge (RIP), etc. Every single one of them turned into a giant douche fest when they were supposed to be the signs of a changing demographic in commercial districts, at least I thought.

    Best of luck to D-Tour, but you know it’s going to just end up being another underage, douchey, ladies get in free nonsense that’s plaguing Buffalo nightlife.