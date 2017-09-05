Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Creative Space: Breaking Down the Industries | Anti-Venue Tour x Buffalo

Coming up this Friday and Saturday, The Barrel Factory is going to be where it’s at. Starting off the weekend, artists, musicians, photographers/videographers, journalists and marketing/branding entrepreneurs will be gathering together for an explosive workshop dedicated to the following industry classes: Music, Marketing, Photography/Videography, and Music Journalism. It’s all about furthering careers with this one. The upcoming Creative Space: Breaking Down the Industries session is aptly themed “Back to School”. Here’s a teaser that you might like, delivered by DJ Milk.

Creative Space: is an industry workshop experience with a “back to school” theme where creatives and the speakers engage in a classroom setting but in an unconventional location. This experience will cater to 120 creatives broken up to 30 students in (4) industry workshops for a 1 1/2hr session. 

Special guest panel/teachers : 

  • Kei Henderson – Manager for 21 Savage; Founder and CEO of King Me Collective, a brand marketing, and talent management collective
  • Shawn Barron: Executive VP of A&R at Atlantic Records 
  • Justice Baiden: CEO of LVRN Records/Interscope Records and music manager for 6lack 
  • Lauren Nostro: Universal Music Group (Former Executive Editor at Genius and music editor at Complex)
  • Thomas Falcone: Industry photographer to Big Sean 
  • Denzel Williams: Industry Video Director (credits include: Aboogie etc.)

Creative Space: Breaking down the industries 

Friday, September 8, 2017

8 AM – 4:30 PM

The Barrel Factory | Old First Ward | 65 Vandalia Street, corner of Republic Street | Buffalo, New York

Tickets

See Facebook event

Presented by Haute La Vie since 2166

Then, on Saturday night, the Buffalo crew is getting set for The Anti-Venue Tour (AVT), also coming to The Barrel Factory. AVT has hit the road again, to offer exceptional opportunities to those who might be looking in the wrong places, or don’t know where to look at all. This is an unconventional networking opportunity for industry go-getters and creative types, including live performers, musicians, visual artists, poets, etc.

Anti-Venue Tour x Buffalo also features live performances by Buffalo’s own: Billie Essco, Chill Ali, Don zZombie, Troy Phoenix, Kane Wave, Droid, King Midas, Dean Chatham and Yung Drip, with special guests: Hosted by DJ Milk, and music by Lil Gabby.

Anti-Venue Tour x Buffalo

Saturday, September 9, 2017

7 PM – 12 AM

The Barrel Factory | Old First Ward | 65 Vandalia Street, corner of Republic Street | Buffalo, New York

Tickets

See Facebook event

Hosted by Haute La Vie since 2166

