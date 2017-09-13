Construction Watch: Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center

Buffalo State’s Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center is becoming more of a reality on Grant Street. The project broke ground back in May, and has seen steady work ever since.
“This $6.9 million project was made possible thanks to state grants and private donations. The building is being named in the honor of Jacqueline Vito LoRusso, who donated a $1 million gift to Buffalo State. LoRusso earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education in the ’60s. She is currently the owner of a rental property management firm called JVL Management Company, here in Buffalo. This is not the first financial gift that she has bestowed upon the college.”
This project is another big deal for Grant Street, as it livens up another dead corner. It also helps with connectivity between Grant Street and Amherst Street – two commercial districts that should be tied together with a solid Buffalo State knot.
This alumni and visitor center sits right next to Greenleaf’s Campus Walk development, which also goes a long way towards bringing life (student life) back onto the street. There is a first flow row of commercial storefronts that is yet to be filled at this project. Someday, those storefronts will contribute greatly to the neighborhood.
All in all, things are shaping up at this end of Grant Street. It would be great to see a strong commercial organization rise up, similar to something that Elmwood Avenue has with The Elmwood Village Association. There’s a ton of opportunity, which is still not being realized. But this is a good start.