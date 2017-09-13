Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center

1 Comment

Buffalo State’s Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center is becoming more of a reality on Grant Street. The project broke ground back in May, and has seen steady work ever since.

“This $6.9 million project was made possible thanks to state grants and private donations. The building is being named in the honor of Jacqueline Vito LoRusso, who donated a $1 million gift to Buffalo State. LoRusso earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education in the ’60s. She is currently the owner of a rental property management firm called JVL Management Company, here in Buffalo. This is not the first financial gift that she has bestowed upon the college.”

This project is another big deal for Grant Street, as it livens up another dead corner. It also helps with connectivity between Grant Street and Amherst Street – two commercial districts that should be tied together with a solid Buffalo State knot.

This alumni and visitor center sits right next to Greenleaf’s Campus Walk development, which also goes a long way towards bringing life (student life) back onto the street. There is a first flow row of commercial storefronts that is yet to be filled at this project. Someday, those storefronts will contribute greatly to the neighborhood.

All in all, things are shaping up at this end of Grant Street. It would be great to see a strong commercial organization rise up, similar to something that Elmwood Avenue has with The Elmwood Village Association. There’s a ton of opportunity, which is still not being realized. But this is a good start.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • OldFirstWard

    Who designed that eyesore? I’d demand my $1 million gift back. What a lack of creativity. A masters degree in architecture produced this? You should have been an accountant.