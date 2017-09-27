Construction Watch: Chandler Street Awakens

Sleepy Chandler Street is a beehive of activity. Rocco Termini has a pair of projects underway along the Black Rock street.

The former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street contains 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at his Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG. Work is underway on the building that was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

BMS Design Studio is project architect, L2K will be doing the interior design, and Schenne & Associates will be handling civil and structural. Dean Gowan, who designed the courtyard in the Foundry complex, will be designing the courtyard space.

Work is also underway across the street at 166 Chandler, a 43,200 sq.ft. building (below). Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder will be commercial space. Peter M. Roetzer is project architect.

Termini is planning additional work along the street with two additional properties under contract. His development efforts have been focused along Elmwood Avenue north of Buffalo State College in recent years. The Foundry Lofts project, a former FWS Furniture location, was converted into 46 market rate apartments and commercial space.

On nearby Grote Street, the former Houk Wire Wheel Company facility was converted into 22 one and two-bedroom apartments and 3,000 sq.ft. of commercial space. Thirty-eight apartments were created in the former American Radiator Company building at 1807 Elmwood Avenue.

