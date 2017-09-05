Construction Watch: 521 Main Street (Misuta Chow’s)

One of the city’s most tragic looking buildings is finally getting the restorative facelift that it always called for. 521 Main Street has stood, for years, as an odd duck among numerous historic building in downtown Buffalo. The formerly ghastly gray exterior almost looked cartoonish set among the other beauties along Main Street. But the day has finally come, to uncover the original brickwork that has been patiently awaiting its big day to shine once again.
What has formerly been considered a faux Dryvit disaster, will soon be home Misuta Chow’s – a bar/restaurant/nightclub with “… eclectic energy of old school meets new school Japan, pulling elements from Tokyo City’s Yokocho Alley to the modern futuristic robot bar. The establishment will feature a bar-arcade on the second floor, with (eventually) a third floor Rabbit’s Foot Club (a private club).”
At one point, long before news of Misuta Chow’s, I thought that it would be an interesting social experiment, to leave the ugly faux Dryvit exterior (half joking here). The ugliness would have been a reminder of just how low Buffalo sank. To think that someone would have covered up a proud brick building with that garbage.
Instead, developer Roger Trettel came to the rescue, along with the crew from Misuta Chow’s, to breathe new life into this building, which will soon become a testament to this city’s illustrious history, instead of it’s disastrous downfall.