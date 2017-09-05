Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 521 Main Street (Misuta Chow’s)

One of the city’s most tragic looking buildings is finally getting the restorative facelift that it always called for. 521 Main Street has stood, for years, as an odd duck among numerous historic building in downtown Buffalo. The formerly ghastly gray exterior almost looked cartoonish set among the other beauties along Main Street. But the day has finally come, to uncover the original brickwork that has been patiently awaiting its big day to shine once again.

What has formerly been considered a faux Dryvit disaster, will soon be home Misuta Chow’s – a bar/restaurant/nightclub with “… eclectic energy of old school meets new school Japan, pulling elements from Tokyo City’s Yokocho Alley to the modern futuristic robot bar. The establishment will feature a bar-arcade on the second floor, with (eventually) a third floor Rabbit’s Foot Club (a private club).”

At one point, long before news of Misuta Chow’s, I thought that it would be an interesting social experiment, to leave the ugly faux Dryvit exterior (half joking here). The ugliness would have been a reminder of just how low Buffalo sank. To think that someone would have covered up a proud brick building with that garbage.

Instead, developer Roger Trettel came to the rescue, along with the crew from Misuta Chow’s, to breathe new life into this building, which will soon become a testament to this city’s illustrious history, instead of it’s disastrous downfall.

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

  • UrbanLove

    It’s hard not to love everything about this.

  • Daniel Zielinski

    Wish them the best! We need unique destinations like this to pull people downtown!

  • jtown

    Why would someone put a dryvit cover over that building? Is it for preserving the building? Ease of maintenance? Security (due to boarding up the windows)? Really don’t get it especially when there is something like that underneath…..its like a time capsule.

    • eagercolin

      The options are 1) to gratuitously torture people like Newell, or 2) to preserve a building that had no profitable use in the midst of a decades-long economic collapse. I’m guessing 2 is more accurate, but plenty of folks around here seem to think that owners make decisions about their properties for the purpose of offending them.

      • Flyguy2pt0

        I think much of it comes down to option 2 and decades of economic devastation.

      • UrbanLove

        or c) cheap and lack of taste (look at the building that just had Dryvit put on it on Franklin as a prime example of this)

  • Ra Cha Cha

    It’s great to see the building get fixed up! But still, I wonder about the photography business that was there? Jerry’s Photo stayed with the 500 Block and helped keep it active after many other businesses had walked away. I see an indication online he may have moved down the block to 478 Main? Hopefully someone will know for sure.

  • Jim

    Check out the YouTube the owner for better description of the plans for the space..I think it is going to be pretty freaking cool https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJKxTr9E6vA