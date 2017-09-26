Construction Watch: 31 Barker Street

Glendale Development’s adaptive reuse project at 31 Barker Street near Main Street is underway. The two-story, 34,000 sq.ft. building will contain 21 market-rate apartments and commercial space along with 21 indoor parking spaces upon completion. Total project cost is $4.99 million.
The owners of Glendale Development, Matthew Cherry and Harry Illenz, purchased the property in March 2016 for $875,000. The building previously housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio.
Apartments in the building will be split level with one to three bedroom plans ranging from 894 to 2,333 sq.ft. and projected rents from $1,030 to $2,680. Silvestri Architects designed the project and apartments are expected to be ready by next summer.
