Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: 31 Barker Street

0 Comments

Glendale Development’s adaptive reuse project at 31 Barker Street near Main Street is underway. The two-story, 34,000 sq.ft. building will contain 21 market-rate apartments and commercial space along with 21 indoor parking spaces upon completion. Total project cost is $4.99 million.

The owners of Glendale Development, Matthew Cherry and Harry Illenz, purchased the property in March 2016 for $875,000. The building previously housed Kepa3 Gallery and Peter Fowler Studio.

Apartments in the building will be split level with one to three bedroom plans ranging from 894 to 2,333 sq.ft. and projected rents from $1,030 to $2,680. Silvestri Architects designed the project and apartments are expected to be ready by next summer.

Get Connected: Glendale Development, 716.551.0460

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments