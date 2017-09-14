Community Celebration for The Freedom Wall this Sunday

The competition of the Freedom Wall project at East Ferry and Michigan Avenue will be met with celebration this Sunday, September 17 from 2 to 6pm. The rain or shine event is hosted by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery with a free cookout generously provided by the Buffalo United Front with music from Drea D’Nur, the African American Cultural Center, the Performance Arts High School Choir, and DJ Reazon. Artists John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Edreys Wajed, and Chuck Tingley will be on hand to commemorate the completion of this amazing project.
The Freedom Wall depicts portraits of 28 notable civil rights leaders in American history, past and present, on a large concrete wall. The scale of the wall creates a unique opportunity to present a historical narrative that recognizes well-known national activists alongside equally important, but less-widely-known local leaders.
Entry image courtesy of Edreys Wajed. Artist Chuck Tingley meets with George Arthur, who is also depicted on the Freedom Wall in the background