Community Celebration at The Freedom Wall

Could there be a better time than to celebrate freedom than right now? On Sunday, September 17 (2 PM – 6 PM), everyone is invited to attend a Community Celebration at The Freedom Wall. The celebration will recognize the work of artists John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed. There will also be live music by Drea d’Nur, the African American Cultural Center, the Performing Arts High School Choir, and DJ Reazon.

This event is free to attend, and includes a cookout in partnership with Buffalo United Front. Event and mural sponsor, The Albright-Knox, will be on-hand to provide information about the wall, while conducting various activities related to the project.

Come celebrate The Freedom Wall, at the corner of Michigan Avenue between East Ferry and Main Streets. The event will be held rain or shine.

AK Public Art mural projects are generously underwritten by the New Era Cap Foundation. Additional support for this mural has been provided by Hyatt’s Graphic Supply Company. The Public Art Initiative was established and is supported by leadership funding from the County of Erie and the City of Buffalo.

Lead image: Spectators watch the creation of The Freedom Wall during a community event on August 15, 2017. Photograph by Tom Loonan.

