Almost everyone collects something. It’s in our nature. In the old days, it was all about stamps and coins. These days people collect everything from back Daleks to celebrity hair locks (see here). The act of collecting gives bored people something to do. It gives shy people something to talk about. It gives hyper focused people something to concentrate on. There are so many reasons for collecting, whether a person is a sports’ nut, or a beer enthusiast.
Items showcased with include sports memorabilia, fossils and minerals, local artwork, handcrafted products, coins, music memorabilia and records, comic books, photography, political memorabilia, movie and theatre memorabilia, car and train memorabilia, jewelry, antiques…
On Saturday, September 9, collectors are invited to attend a Collectors’ Expo, featuring 30 vendors, who will be setting up over 50 tables of artwork, antiques, memorabilia and collectibles. The $2 door admission will be donated to three worthy South Buffalo organizations – Dog Ears Bookstore & Café, South Buffalo Alive and the Buffalo Irish Center. Funds raised from antique appraisals will also be donated to the three groups. That means that people are welcome to bring their cherished antiques along, to get them appraised at the event (maximum three items per person).
Other highlights will include:
- An Andre Reed autograph signing from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Antique appraisals by Bill Hartung from 10 a.m. to noon
- Book-signings with authors Dave Bauer (all day), Michael Farrell 11 a.m. to noon, and Jeff Schober 2 to 3 p.m.
- A meet-and-greet with “Elsa” for the little ones from 11 a.m. to noon
- A free pack of “vintage” baseball, football or hockey cards for all attendees while supplies last
Collectors’ Expo
9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, Buffalo.
For more information on the Collectors’ Expo, please visit www.facebook.com/Collectors-Expo-162985497593654.