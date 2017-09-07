Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Collectors’ Expo

Collectors’ Expo to benefit three South Buffalo organizations

Almost everyone collects something. It’s in our nature. In the old days, it was all about stamps and coins. These days people collect everything from back Daleks to celebrity hair locks (see here). The act of collecting gives bored people something to do. It gives shy people something to talk about. It gives hyper focused people something to concentrate on. There are so many reasons for collecting, whether a person is a sports’ nut, or a beer enthusiast.

Items showcased with include sports memorabilia, fossils and minerals, local artwork, handcrafted products, coins, music memorabilia and records, comic books, photography, political memorabilia, movie and theatre memorabilia, car and train memorabilia, jewelry, antiques…

On Saturday, September 9, collectors are invited to attend a Collectors’ Expo, featuring 30 vendors, who will be setting up over 50 tables of artwork, antiques, memorabilia and collectibles. The $2 door admission will be donated to three worthy South Buffalo organizations – Dog Ears Bookstore & Café, South Buffalo Alive and the Buffalo Irish Center. Funds raised from antique appraisals will also be donated to the three groups. That means that people are welcome to bring their cherished antiques along, to get them appraised at the event (maximum three items per person).

Other highlights will include:

  • An Andre Reed autograph signing from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
  • Antique appraisals by Bill Hartung from 10 a.m. to noon
  • Book-signings with authors Dave Bauer (all day), Michael Farrell 11 a.m. to noon, and Jeff Schober 2 to 3 p.m.
  • A meet-and-greet with “Elsa” for the little ones from 11 a.m. to noon
  • A free pack of “vintage” baseball, football or hockey cards for all attendees while supplies last

Collectors’ Expo

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, Buffalo.

For more information on the Collectors’ Expo, please visit www.facebook.com/Collectors-Expo-162985497593654.

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

  • Matt Gracie

    Can you imagine how incomprehensible the concept of “owning useless things just to say that I own them” would be to 99% of the humans who have ever lived?

  • PaulBuffalo

    ‘The act of collecting gives bored people something to do. It gives shy people something to talk about. It gives hyper focused people something to concentrate on.’

    The author of this article seems to have disdain for those who collect. A good collector is important to society. They delve into stories and preserve history that could otherwise be lost. Museums often benefit from the donation of collections that meet their mission.

    • Captain Picard

      I don’t see any disdain in the sentence you quoted. In fact, it’s pretty accurate.