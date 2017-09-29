Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

COIN Returns to Buffalo at Town Ballroom

Nashville’s COIN returns to Buffalo this coming Tuesday (October 3) for a highly anticipated show in support of their album “How Would You Know if You Never Try” at the Town Ballroom.

Lots of things from Nashville are hot right now; the Predators, the chicken, and these guys. They are indie-pop darlings who have earned a buzzworthy following from places like Billboard and the Internet music scene. They were here last year at the Waiting Room and put on a high energy, rocking show. I hate music industry buzzwords, but they have an infectious sound that gets the room dancing. Check out their single “Talk Too Much”. It has a catchy guitar riff and a great hook that lingers in your head long after the song is finished.

Come out to the Town Ballroom on Tuesday and say hi. Take my word for it- If you like catchy indie-pop, you won’t be disappointed.

COIN Returns to Buffalo, October 3rd at the Town Ballroom

COIN – Town Ballroom

October 3, 2017

7 PM Doors

He moved to Buffalo in 2009 and has an MBA from Canisius College.

