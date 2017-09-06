Clear skies ahead for Buffalo Dinner Club’s Official Launch Party and Dinner Cruise

The Buffalo Dinner Club sets sail for their official “launch” party on Friday, September 8 with Grand Lady Cruises. The 2.5 hour cruise along the Buffalo river features a three course meal and live music by Josh Geercken. Guests are encouraged to dress in yachting attire. The cruise launches from Buffalo Riverworks at 6:30 p.m.
The Buffalo Dinner Club began earlier this year as a passion project for organizers who were looking to create meaningful and affordable events for Buffalonians. “It is a great opportunity for people from all backgrounds and industries to meet and forge new relationships for a new Buffalo,” says founder and CEO, Steve Ambrose.
Described as an open and welcoming social community, the BDC takes over a different restaurant every month. Guests get to choose from a curated prix fixe menu chosen by the restaurant. The purpose of the Buffalo Dinner Club, says Ambrose, is “to bring people together to share delicious meal at some of Buffalo’s top restaurants. We want the BDC to be something that anyone can easily join to meet new people, while discovering the new places to eat and drink in our resurging city.”
“We started this club in order to give everyone a new way to explore the exceptional food culture that the 716 has to offer.” At the cruise on Friday, the BDC has plans to announce more about the club’s mission and vision, as well as what “members” can expect to experience with the Club in the future.
Buffalo Dinner Club Official “Launch” Dinner Cruise!
WHEN: Friday, September 8, 2017 @ 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Lady Cruises, 359 Ganson St, Buffalo, New York
Only a limited number of tickets remain, click here for availability.
Boarding begins behind Buffalo RiverWorks at 6:00 p.m. Launch is at 6:30 p.m. with sailing till 9:00 p.m.! Ticket includes 2.5 hour cruise, 3 course meal, and live music from Josh Geercken! The cash bar is partially sponsored by Buffalo Financial Freedom Team – Primerica