Chip-Down: Golf for the Non-Golfer

There’s a new golf game for the non-golfer. Buffalo entrepreneur Joseph Ricciardi has come up with a fun golf inspired game that can be played just about anywhere. Ricciardi has successfully fulfilled his Kickstarter mission of raising $12K, which means that he will be rolling out his new invention.
Chip-Down is a game where players use golf chippers to chip birdies into a set of hoop rings.
“Chip-Down is an ultimately portable golf inspired backyard game that is unlike anything on the market,” said Ricciardi, Chief Operating Officer at Chip-Down. “Bernard Cohen, our Chief Executive Officer, and I are two ambitious student entrepreneurs in Buffalo, NY that have been working diligently to bring this game to life.”
All it took was two mechanical engineering/MBA students who love to play golf, to pull off this fun and inventive game. These guys have pulled off a “hole in one” with this venture. The game of golf is as popular as ever. So is drinking beers at the beach. Combine the two, and you have a fun-loving game of Chip-Down.
The Chip-Down bag converts into two chipping mats. The game also comes with chippers, the rings, the custom birdies, and one version of the bag seconds as a cooler. How cool is that? Then there’s the scoring:
- Hit target on the fly – “GIMME” (1 point)
- Land it in outer ring – “BOGEY” (3 points)
- Land it in middle ring – “PAR” (5 points)
- Land it in the center hole – “DOWNED IT!” (Automatic win)
Congrats to Ricciardi and Cohen for getting Chip-Down off the ground. It won’t be long before we start seeing this game at stores, at the beach, or even in someone’s living room!