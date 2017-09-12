Buffcon is Back

For the second year in a row, Buffcon will be held at RiverWorks. Buffcon is a trade show for interior designers and architects, now in its third year. The event has sold out for the past two years, and this year is no different – both the booths and the tickets have already sold out. According to organizers, this bodes well for the burgeoning Buffalo design market. “We are pleased to say we have sold out of all our booths and tickets. As this event has expanded in the past three years, we may have to move our event to a larger location next year!”
The Buffcon trade show gives local architects and designers the chance to check out the newest trends in material and furniture design, specifically the latest releases from Neocon.
A portion of this year’s ticket sales is being directed towards local IIDA NY programs and events, advocacy for the interior design profession, and community outreach via volunteering and donating to Child & Family Services.
Buffcon
Design trade show for Interior Designers & Architects
September 14, 2017
3-8pm
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
