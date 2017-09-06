Buffalo’s “Pink Tie Guys”

It was a few months ago that I ran into a “man about town” wearing a sharp pink tie. The guy sat on a lot of important boards in Buffalo, and was all about doing great things for the city. All very admirable stuff. As we were talking, a woman walked up to us and commented on his pink tie. I agreed that it was very distinctive. At the same time, she pointed out that there was another reason that he was wearing it. The woman said that the tie was tied in to Komen’s “Pink Tie Guy” program. Not only was this guy sporting a sharp tie, he was wearing it for a good cause – the fight against breast cancer in WNY.
After we wrapped up our conversation, I vowed to keep a look out for more information about the “Pink Tie Guy” program, and lo and behold, an awareness event is being held later this week. The event is part Buffalo Bills season preview panel, and part awareness party for Komen’s “Pink Tie Guy” program.
Hey #BuffaloBills Fans. Join Susan G. Komen Upstate New York and WNY’s #PinkTieGuys for a season preview panel and party at Curtiss Hotel on Thursday night. Jerry Sullivan of the The Buffalo News, Kevin Sylvester and Del Reid talk with Melissa Holmes- WGRZ on what’s to come this season.
So there you have it. It’s a chance to look great, while feeling great. Wearing a pink tie has never been classier!
Pink Tie Guys & “Let’s Talk Buffalo Bills” – A Season Preview Panel & Party
Thursday, September 7, 2017
5:30pm to 7:30pm
The Curtiss Hotel | 210 Franklin Street | Buffalo NY
RSVP to lkahn@komenupstateny.org
For more information on the Pink Tie Guys program, be sure to stay tuned to Susan G. Komen Upstate New York on Facebook.
