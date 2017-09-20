The annual Buffalonia celebration at Five Hundred Seneca is set to take place on Friday, September 22, from 5pm to 10pm. The event is is a celebration of our great city, and a fundraiser for the Matt Urban Human Services Center, an organization that helps over 21,000 local residents each year (from the elderly to the homeless). This is Matt Urban’s big gala, and its main fundraiser.
Lloyd Food Truck with be there, and DJ Jickster from 97 Rock will join in the festivities.
For over 40 years, this organization has made a crucial effort to revitalize neighborhoods by helping the residents. The organization is named after the most decorated war veteran in American history. Urban was a WWII hero, who was born and raised in the Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. This same neighborhood is just one that is positively impacted by the organization that bears his name.
Buffalonia Celebration at Five Hundred Seneca
Friday, September 22, 2017
5 PM – 10 PM
Five Hundred Seneca | 500 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14204
Pre-sale tickets for Buffalonia, the annual fundraising event for the Matt Urban Human Services Center and a celebration of our great city, are currently available for purchase. Buffalonia will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. , at 500 Seneca St., Buffalo.
Event sponsors include M&T Bank, Evans Bank, Wegmans, Via Evaluation, Cater Tots and National Grid, and additional corporate sponsorships are still being accepted. For more information, please call 893-7222, ext. 202, or email fundraiser@urbanctr.org. To purchase Buffalonia tickets online, please visit www.ticketfly.com/event/1468257. You can also follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/154971418359832/.