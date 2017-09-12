Buffalo Startup Weekend 2017

Buffalo Startup Weekend signals a new Buffalo way of thinking, where clever minds come together to come up with ideas, before fleshing them out to the fullest. The event is a 54-hour session that brings together local entrepreneurs, developers, designers, marketers, product managers, startup enthusiasts, and anyone else that wants to be part of a dynamic entrepreneurial process. The weekend is dedicated to coming up with blueprints for startups. Teams are formed, ideas are shared, projects are tackled, and potential startups get traction.
Beginning with Friday night pitches and continuing through brainstorming, business plan development, and basic prototype creation, Startup Weekends culminate in Sunday night demos and presentations.
Anyone interested in building a business can come join the group, starting Friday, September 29. You don’t have to be technical-oriented to be a part of this action.
All teams hear talks by industry leaders and receive valuable feedback from local entrepreneurs.
Maybe you already have an idea in mind? Or maybe you are looking to expend some creative energy? Buffalo Startup Weekend is a great way to get into the flow of developing creative startups.
Buffalo Startup Weekend
Friday, Sep 29, starting at 6:00 PM through Sunday, Oct 1, 2017
dig Buffalo | 640 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
Also find Buffalo Startup Weekend on Facebook