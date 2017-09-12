Buffalo PARK(ing) Day?

Hmmm… it seems as if PARK(ing) Day in Buffalo has been temporarily disbanded? One of the drivers (actually more of a cyclist) behind the annual event in previous years was community activist Dana Saylor. But now Dana is focusing on a new adventure called Tesla Fest.
According to Dana, PARK(ing) Day took place all over the country, the world in fact. The grassroots undertaking essentially relied on individual activists within their respective cities to orchestrate the micro pop-up events. Under Dana’s stewardship, Buffalo pulled off a few amazing Park(ing) Days during the month of September.
PARK(ing) Day is an annual worldwide event where artists, designers and citizens transform metered parking spots into temporary public parks.
I found it odd that I had not heard any rumblings of PARK(ing) Day in 2017, and gave Dana a jingle. I soon discovered that no one had planned for an event in Buffalo. What a bummer. It appears as if a number of cities have identified this coming Friday, September 15, as the day to pull off the grassroots’ stunt, which basically turns parking spaces into community spaces. While there is unfortunately no one promoting/rallying PARK(ing) Day in Buffalo this year, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist (it’s always available for the taking). That means that it’s up to you Joe and Joanne Buffalo!
If you do decide to pull something off, be sure to heed Dana’s advice that she passed along to me. While this is a rogue grassroots undertaking, the national group that started the initiative advises that people contact their police district to inform them that they are taking part in the worldwide event. In the past, everyone had a good time, and I never heard of anyone being ousted from their turf, or any other problems. It was a good time all around. But it’s always best to air on the side of caution.
It would be great to see some group pick up and run with this annual event. Just saying.
If you’re interested in seeing what sort of things Buffalonians have done in the past, click here.