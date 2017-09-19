Buffalo Native Jay Hunter lands role in Tyler Perry hit show “If Loving You is Wrong”

A Buffalo born and raised actor will soon be appearing in the Tyler Perry hit show, “If Loving You is Wrong”. Buffalo native Jay Hunter made his foray into the world of pop culture television on Steve Harvey’s “Man Crush Monday”. He also landed a few cameos (Max Payne and Animal II), as well as roles in the TV series Nikita, and The Bridge.
Now Hunter is set to star in Season 3 of “If Loving you is Wrong“, which is scheduled to air tonight, Tuesday September 19 at 9pm on Oprah Winfrey Network. Hunter has also landed a recurring role in ABC’s hit TV show “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” season 5, which will air in November.
Hunter grew up on the East Side of Buffalo and attended Hutchinson Technical H.S. His father, Hayward Hunter, a City employee, was the first African American to work on the Edward M. Cotter fireboat.
Hopefully, as Buffalo continues to grow in the movie/film department, opportunities for some of our native success stories such as Jay Hunter will arise. It would be great to see these role models in our community, even if it’s every once in a while, to show that anything is possible if you work hard and put your mind toward succeeding.