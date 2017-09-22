Buffalo Maritime Foundry’s First Pour of Molten Bronze

The Buffalo Maritime Center is hosting its first ever iron pour this coming Saturday. This is a big day for the maritime center, as the new foundry is a dream realized for the boat building organization. In a previous BRO article, author Schyler Norton wrote about the new addition to the facility.
“While a majority of the space is devoted to boat building, Buffalo Maritime Center also has a bronze foundry, where interested parties can work on projects involving bronze works. This is really special because usually bronze parts are very expensive and have to be ordered online. Now if workers need a part for a boat or something else, they have a 3D printer that can make the mold and they can pour it themselves. The Buffalo art community is also really excited about this because artists will be able to rent out the space and use it to make bronze pieces for their art works. Another room is being used by the Western New York Machinist Club, where members are fixing and restoring different donated machines.”
See firsthand how sculpture goes from clay to wax to bronze, and sign up for group casting lessons.
Now, the center will finally be able to celebrate the bronze foundry with an official hot liquid metal pour, starting at 5:30pm (metal pour begins at 6pm). Anyone interested in taking casting lessons can find out more at the event. Plus, it’s a great chance to learn about all of the other activities and advancements underway at the center.
Buffalo Maritime Foundry First Pour of Molten Bronze
Saturday, September 30, 2017
5:30 PM – 9 PM
Buffalo Maritime Center | 90 Arthur Street | Buffalo, New York 14207
Hosted by Buffalo Maritime Center
RSVP by calling 716-881-0111 or email brian@buffalomaritimecenter.org