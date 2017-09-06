Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“Buffalo Has 3rd Fastest Growing Rent in Nation”

Renters Pay $115 More Than Last Year

11 Comments

The most recent Apartment Market Report shows Buffalo apartment rents climbing steadily, compared to a relatively flat apartment market throughout the US. Obviously, depending on which side of the fence you find yourself, this news could be taken in a couple of ways. This is great news for those who continue to invest in Buffalo, by rehabbing buildings. On the flip side, more personal income is being dedicated to renting apartments. 

For many, the rising rents could signal the perfect time to transition to home ownership. Others might start looking at condos, but unfortunately the local affordable condo market is a joke. Due to the amount of tax credits that developers access, the market is a renter’s paradise, and a condo buyer’s worst nightmare. That’s partially because of the recapture period (five years) that a developer must wait out before transitioning a building from rentals to condos (see Warehouse Lofts). At the same time, most developers are quite content with their rental portfolios, and have not expressed an interest in converting units to condos.

Along with a smörgåsbord of other properties, real estate investor and developer Nick Sinatra recently purchased the Thirsty Buffalo/Village Beer Merchant building at the corner of  Elmwood and Anderson (lead image). He says that he is considering transitioning the former TheaterLoft (former home of Ujima Theatre) into loft apartments, which would be a good business move considering that rents continue to rise, more people are looking to move into the city, and Elmwood is a very desirable place to live. 

While Buffalo is seeing a steady increase in its rents, it must also be noted that this city’s real estate market was down and out for a long time. So it only makes sense that there continues to be a rise in rent across the board. Now that there is a resurgence in development, preservation efforts, the waterfront, etc., the upswing in rent goes hand-in-hand. Thus, the question remains, where will it take us next? Will we see parking lot infill to accommodate the growing needs of a regional populace that wants to move into the city and downtown? Will we see a shift of development to the East Side, where the word “gentrification” is bandied about so freely? Will the virtual workplace allow more people to relocate to Buffalo, bringing in high paying jobs? Buffalo is still an affordable place to live, with excellent quality of life standards, which makes it appealing for workers of all pay scales.

Buffalo also has four glorious seasons, close proximity to fresh water, it’s nearby to Toronto, it’s a very family friendly city, with incredible culturals and housing stock (and bidding wars). There are also new neighborhoods coming on-line, such as Larkinville and Chandler Street. Heck, even the Pierce Arrow complex is going to be a micro community unto itself. Same with Lancaster Square. All of these new and exciting projects will draw more people to live in Buffalo, which is more important than ever. With a new restaurant opening every week, we are going to need more urban residents to support all of the new eateries!

Here are the highlights from the recent Apartment Market Report:

  • At a national level, rents continue to cool off – the average rent went up only 0.1%, or $1, since July, but if we zoom in on the individual cities, the picture that starts to emerge is less rosy: a shocking 209 cities out of the 250 biggest cities in the U.S. saw annual rent growth last month – meaning 84% of the country’s largest cities; rents flat-lined in 31 cities and decreased in 10.
  • Buffalo continues its fast-paced growth: rents here have seen an 12.8% Y-o-Y increase, meaning renters in this city pay now $115 more than they did last year.
  • Mostly thanks to the influx of new units coming online, Manhattan’s rental market is slowing down. However, the borough still has the priciest rents in the nation – now pegged at $4,096 on average. In fact, renters could spend half a year in Wichita for less than one month’s rent in Manhattan.

See full report

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Captain Picard

    This is good news for current owners but bad news for many renters, particularly those in more modest areas who can’t afford to pursue home ownership. I fear these people will be hit hard, as their rents are going to rise as well–it’s all but certain after the 2018-2019 re-assessment. City Hall ought to batten down the hatches for that one, it’s gonna be a doozy.

    • Johnny Pizza

      Why do you think its all but certain relative to the reassessment? I personally think the reassessment is going to be positive for anyone not living on Allen, Elmwood, Hertel or within a few blocks of those streets (the most desirable neighborhoods). If more value is being placed on Elmwood than before, this should reduce taxes for those in more modest or lower value areas of the city.

  • Mr. B

    “With a new restaurant opening every week, we are going to need more urban residents to support all of the new eateries!”

    Primarily, we will need more jobs to bring in more urban residents to support all of those new eateries . . .

    .

  • Billybobn

    Hello from Hamlin Park!

    A portion of this neighborhood’s gorgeous historic homes are currently rented to students. When they go up for sale, they can be converted back into single family homes or owner occupied doubles… woodwork, stained glass, and all. Our neighbors have been so helpful, knowledgeable and supportive. We even have our own subway stop!

    Anyway, that’s my plug. ✌️ Bye.

    • Randy503

      Will the St. Francis de Sales church ever find a buyer?

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Are increased rental rates city-wide a result of many new apartments coming online with upgraded finishes that when averaged out make it look like rent is becoming expensive everywhere?

    Are high end finishes just the new norm of the rental market? In order to get such products consistent with market demands you have to expect higher rental rates.

    How much of the increase is truly due to lack of supply driving up costs due to fierce competition and does this signal a need for many new apartment projects in the City to bulk up supply and reduce high demand based pricing increases?

    I have a feeling much of the increased rental rates trends are due to new products with high end finishes because thats what the consumer market is asking for and is willing to pay for. Certainly the City is not even close to its former build out and populations that space is at a premium. I would expect the City has some premium in demand pockets like Hertel and Elmwood Corridors but there are vast areas of potential growth and redevelopment throughout the City. Its not for lack of space aside for perhaps an in demand neighborhood thats built out…driving demand for vertical growth ala multi-story projects along Elmwood, etc. For those who hate Elmwood bulking up and going vertical I guess EV is a victim of its own success.

    • Johnny Pizza

      If the population growth has outpaced inflation, I’d be surprised.

  • eagercolin

    You’ve written an article about how rents are skyrocketing with nary a word about how that might be a bad thing.

  • RichardSmehlik

    i cant beleive people actually complain that the rent is too high in Buffalo.

    • Johnny Pizza

      Its not about dollars of rent. Its about dollars of rent relative to your income. Here in Buffalo that is still low compared to other cities, but I’ve heard some Buffalo horror stories where people spend 25% or more on rent.

  • mightyNiagara

    *shocker* no, not really.