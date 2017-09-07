Buffalo Game Space to Host Tenth Official Game Jam

During a 48-hour timeframe, between Friday September 8 and Sunday September 10, video game enthusiasts will gather together at Buffalo Game Space (BGS) to collectively build video and board games. The theme of the event will be announced at the beginning of the Game Jam. After that, programmers and gamers will jointly create the games over the course of 48 hours. Once the games have been finished, they will be released to the public to play.
“We’ve been host to many game jams over the last several years, and we’re extremely excited to be celebrating our tenth jam with the community this Fall,” said BGS President John Futscher. “The way in which it brings together people from all creative disciplines to hone their skills by developing new games over the course of a weekend is unlike any other event we run, and the value it brings to attendees is immeasurable.”
Everyone is invited to attend Game Jam. Whether you’re a pro at this stuff, or you just want to learn more about the scene, be sure to stop on by. The annual event attracts programmer, artists, musicians, designers, networkers, game players, and gawkers, all who love the idea of creating games in such a short window timeframe.
BGSjam X is a free event that is open to the WNY community. For more details and to register, visit blog.buffalogamespace.com/2017/08/11/bgsjamx.
Never jammed before? Check out this handy introduction to give you an idea of what to expect – hellocld.com/stuff/jam-guide.
Friday September 8 and Sunday September 10, 2017
Buffalo Game Space | 2495 Main St, Ste 454 | Buffalo, New York, NY 14214 | (716) 427-3247