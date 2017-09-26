Buffalo Comicon 2017

Comicons are all the rage for a number of reasons. Not only have super heroes hit the big screens with a vengeance, cosplay has also become a fascinating recreational pastime for a lot of people. Oh, and we can’t forget anime! Combine the three, and you’ve got Buffalo Comicon.
Throw in loads of comics from all over the world, including “manga” (a Japanese style of comics), virtual reality gaming, mobile escape rooms, Magic card collecting, board games and up close and live superheroes (like John Wesley Shipp – The Flash), superhero statue photo ops, and you’ve got a Comicon fit for a king or Queen of the Damned. The event is also fit for the entire family, and you know that the little ones will get a real kick out of this action.
Guest appearances to the 2017 Buffalo Comicon include Fred Williamson, Eric Roberts, Holly Wolf, The Harp Twins, Mansion of Mystery, Off Beat Cinema, Bill Diamond, and WALL-E. And then there’s the list of comic book guests.
This is the 18th year of Buffalo Comicon, and each year it gets better and better. You don’t want to miss the latest and greatest in 2017.
September 30 – October 1, 2017
The Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center
153 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202