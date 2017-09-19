Buffalo Beer Week is upon us once again. For the eighth year in a row, Buffalonians will be inundated with beer releases, cask tappings, tastings, pub crawls, pairings, and the lot. It’s the time of year to celebrate Buffalo, and all of the beer advancements that have been made over the last few years.
Just a few of the events to look forward to:
- Meet the Brewers event at Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, Inc.
- Fall Fest at Woodcock Brothers Brewery
- A beer release at New York Beer Project
- Buffalo Brewed with The Werks
- Hop Art at Pizza Plant
- The Wake of Rutherford B. Haze at Hot Mama’s Canteen
- Crabapples Tap Takeover and Kazoo Jamboree at Crabapples Micro Brew Pub
- A cask tapping at 42 North Brewing Company
- A firkin at Gordon Biersch Buffalo
- Ballpark Brew Bash at Coca Cola Field (A Buffalo Bisons event)
Buffalo Beer Week, a 10-day celebration of the entire Buffalo-Niagara craft beer scene, returns for its eighth year, Friday, September 22 – Sunday, October 1.
The official Buffalo Beer Week Book is below:
Buffalo Beer Week
“Beer and Music – celebrating the bands brews and bars of Buffalo NY”
Friday September 22, 2017 – Sunday October 1, 2017