Brittany LaBella presents Onyx and Pearls “Under the Big Top”

Buffalo based fashionista and entrepreneur Brittany LaBella held her third fashion show in as many years this past Sunday. Hosted at the Adam’s Mark Hotel, this year had a circus theme, complete with popcorn, candy, and creative designs worthy of three rings.
The event was hosted by Redd Roxx from WBLK, and featured a variety of entertainment options throughout the evening. These included magician David Jeffers, Buffalo Aerial Dance featuring Erica Cope and Jess BG, spoken word poets, and a cappella group 4 B-Lo, (who by the way sang a beautiful four part rendition of Happy Birthday to Brittany’s mom). The designers took center stage with their original work displayed by the runway models, of all different age groups.
I had a chat with Brittany, and she explained the vision of the event, and what she is planning next. “It’s focused on the art,” Brittany says. She explained to me the idea of ‘wearable art that translates into modern fashion’. The designers dreamt up unique ideas, making clothing out of cups, balloons, anything the mind can think up. “It’s an artistic element, everything is made from scratch.”
But it is her personal story which stuck with me most. At the age of 12, her doctor informed her that she had Alopecia, a condition where one loses his or her hair. “I was going to lose my hair, and I had to get creative to cover it up,” she says. It would be a driving force which has shaped her personally, and professionally. Today, at 30 years old, the Rochester, N.Y. native has her own shop Brittany LaBella and Co. on Hertel. “It caters to people who have the same condition, and I help them cover it up.” The event Sunday night was a celebration for Alopecia awareness.
Working with hair, while having a creative mind, has opened unique roads for Brittany. “I design clothing out of hair,” she says. She uses synthetic hair to create a fashion style that is so different. I watched the models on the runway, in hair-based outfits, wondering, what type of material is this? “It shows all the possibilities with what you can do with hair,” she continues, “I want people to see hair as an accessory and a fabric, not just restricted to the head.”
Brittany is already planning Onyx and Pearls 4, assembling a team, which will take her vision to a completely different level. Look for the next event coming soon.