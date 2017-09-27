Breadhive Bakery & Café gets down to Draft Beer Business

As if it was possible to love Breadhive Bakery & Café any more… along with all of their great bagels and sandwiches, the bakery now has beer on tap. Yes, it’s true, not only does Breadhive have a curated selection of canned beers (and even a wine or two), the co-op has now installed a tap system. Actually, judging by the photo above, it appears that Ethan Cox from Community Beer Works (CBW) had a hand in the installation.

Now that the draft system is in place, certain things are changing up at the bakery, such as a new happy hour menu*. This special menu runs daily from 3:30pm to 6pm Tuesday through Saturday. According to the worker-owners, “Everything on this menu is under $10 and sized to share… although you certainly don’t have to. Here’s a sample:”

Pretzels served with a choice of dips including house made warm curried lentil dip, spinach and artichoke dip (both vegan,) or house made chicken wing dip with FreeBird chicken

Open faced sandwich, or smørrebrød, on Danish rye. Yes, if you’ve been missing our rugbrød we just brought it back!

Crispy roasted potatoes fully loaded with a choice of vegan or non-vegan toppings

Dollar pretzels. Yes, individual pretzels for the wild price of $1 each!

And it wouldn’t be a happy hour without a drink special, right?

“Our happy hour drink special also runs 3:30-6pm Tues-Sat, and features $1 off every beverage (that means our budget option, PBR, is $2).”

Sounds like a good deal to me.

In order to celebrate the new draft options, and the coinciding happy hour, a three-day launch party is scheduled to take place, starting at 4pm each day. CBW will be in-house on Thursday, October 5. The Buffalo Beer Goddesses will be on-hand at the extended affair on Friday, October 6. And on Saturday, October 7, Barrel + Brine will be making a pit stop to the bakery, with their pickles.

The worker-owners at Breadhive say that they over the years they have cemented strong relationships with the local breweries, and for that reason they are excited to showcase their favorite local beers at the bakery. Now it’s up to us to do the rest. Come enjoy a locally crafted draft beer by 42 North, Great Lakes, Resurgence and CBW on Breadhive’s new patio. Daily hours have been extended to 6pm, Tuesday through Saturday. And if you’re not in the mood for a beer, don’t worry, all of the rest of the things that we love about Breadhive remain the same, including the irresistible sandwich menu.

*Try all the new food for half price starting this Friday, September 29th through next Saturday, October 7th.

BreadHive Bakery & Café | 402 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14213 | (716) 980-5623 | Menu