Big Reveal: New Life for 185 Allen Street

Plans for remodeling 185 Allen Street will be reviewed by the Preservation Board on September 7. The two-story building was purchased in May by a company affiliated with Jay Mackiewicz, co-owner of neighboring Cantina Loco. According to plans filed with the City, Upper Cut Deli, a sandwich shop, will occupy the first floor of the building.
Exterior changes will include replacement of the non-historic storefront with a new aluminum-framed glazed storefront and wood knee wall with decorative moldings. Fiberglass windows on the second floor will be removed and replaced with aluminum clad double-hung windows and a fixed window in the center.
An internally lit blade sign will be installed to match an original sign that was on the building. Wall sconces will also be added to the front façade.
BMS Design Studio is project architect.