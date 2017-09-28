Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: Uniland to Redevelop 20 Acres in North Buffalo

16 Comments

One of the most blighted and underutilized intersections in the city is going to get an injection of life. Uniland Development Company has announced that it plans on developing 20 acres of land at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel – a commercial site that has been owned by Frank Deni and his family. The property is being purchased by a Uniland-controlled limited liability company with partner-member Blue Cardinal Capital, a Buffalo-based private equity fund.

This is big news for the entire North Buffalo corner, and will help to bridge Elmwood Avenue and Hertel, where there has always been a “disconnect” at this intersection due to numerous vacant parcels of land. Moving forward, a multi-phased approach of acquiring and developing the properties will result in a mixed-use scenario that will include retail, office, industrial and residential. According to representatives at Uniland, this is one of the few remaining undeveloped parcels in North Buffalo. It’s also been an area many have hoped to see developed for years. Uniland has already entered into discussions with possible tenants regarding the development.

“The Deni family had the foresight to assemble a large tract of land many years ago and we are excited to take on the next step in its use,” said Michael Montante, Uniland vice president. “With all of the development nearby, we think this real estate has a lot of potential to offer new services and jobs, and add to the revitalization of this North Buffalo corridor.”

The intersection is nearby to where a number of developer Rocco Termini’s projects have been recently completed, or are underway, including Chandler Street. It’s also in close proximity to the Pierce Arrow Complex. This acquisition bodes well for Hertel Avenue as a whole, especially between Elmwood and Delaware, which has always been considered a missed opportunity, with no real urbanist qualities. Hertel deserves better, and should be strategically planned from Delaware all the way to Tow Path Park. This Uniland project could be a catalyst to get that vision underway.

Over the years we’ve seen players eye this property, and there have been a lot of rumors swirling around about possible developments, but nothing came to pass. Now Uniland is set to close on the initial nine nine acres of land any day. That land is the southern most parcel, and some pieces along Elmwood, close to Hertel.

  • Matt Gracie

    Excellent news! Hopefully the proposed project is a bit more urban in character, like the Hertel strip, and not the sort of Benderson strip mall design as seen further north on Elmwood.

    • distas

      I would hope the Green Code would prevent a strip mall, or at the very least demand an “urban” one.

  • cs

    “One of the most blighted and underutilized intersections in the city” nothing a Tim Hortons cannot fix.

    • Josh Robinson

      Someone on FB told me it won’t be a Tim Hortons because there is already one at Kenmore Ave, but it honestly wouldn’t surprise me for there to be two of them so close together in this city. Heck we have two Subways two very short blocks from each other on Main St.

      • BuffaloGals

        That’s not unique to Buffalo

        • Josh Robinson

          Yep, in other places they would just be Starbucks instead.

      • ILikeBuf

        Tim Horton’s is actually between Hertel and Kenmore on the outbound side of Elmwood, not at the corner of Kenmore.

    • Matt Gracie

      Maybe a third adult bookstore?

  • Matthew Moje

    This is awesome news! Looks like the sale will include the burnt out building at the corner and the white warehouse building that has been boarded up for years. I always thought that building would be beautiful fixed up and an easy conversion to residential

  • bettybarcode

    Fascinated by the wooded area, which I didn’t know was there. Will it be bulldozed?

    • Kevin Ryan

      I believe the wooded area was part of the rail line that ran through that area

  • Darrin Bitterman

    Waited for a bus on that corner, and can only think desolate at present. Nothing to shelter from the elements, and quietly creepy, late at night.

  • Brendan S.

    It looks like all the parcels being purchased on N-1S “Secondary Employment Center”.

    From the UDO:
    “The N-1S zone addresses mixed-use employment centers primarily located along the New York Central Belt Line, often defined by mid-rise and large-footprint industrial structures.”

    Allowed building types:
    – Attached house
    – Civic building
    – Flex building
    – Loft building

    Attached House Height and Setbacks:
    Max Height = 4 stories
    Min Height = 3 stories
    Front Yard (min/max) = +/- 5’ from established front yard line
    Build-to percentage, front facade (min) = 85%

    Civic Building Height and Setbacks:
    Max Height = 6 stories
    Front Yard (min/max) = Determined by City Planning Board
    Build-to percentage, front facade (min) = Determined by City Planning Board

    Flex Building Height and Setbacks:
    Max Height = 1 story
    Front Yard (min/max) = 0’/5′
    Build-to percentage, front facade (min) = 85%

    Loft Building Height and Setbacks:
    Max Height = 6 stories
    Min Height = 2 stories
    Front Yard (min/max) = 0’/5′
    Build-to percentage, front facade (min) = 85%

    New Block Creation:
    Block length (max/preferred): 1,200’/400′
    Block perimeter (max/preferred): 4,000’/600′

    Accessory Parking Locations Allowed:
    – Interior side yard
    – Rear yard

    * Plazas permitted with major site plan review.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/6fd557919cd08398ffc37b06a83722955c90c7b4c6cb08d73b1ed7f2dc430c54.jpg

  • UrbanLove

    Go Green Code!

  • Marco

    Praying for a Wal Mart so I can shop in the City

    • Matt Gracie

      There’s a K-Mart a couple blocks east, and a Target a bit north of that.