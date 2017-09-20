It’s time to support the pups at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. If you’ve ever loved a dog, this event is for you… and them. It’s all about raising money for the less fortunate dogs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the gate, with no one to call (bark) mom or dad. It’s also about finding a home for the lucky few, who deserve another chance at a better life. Obviously, the best thing that you can do is adopt a pet in need. The second best thing that you can do is spend some time walking a homeless pet at the shelter, and/or helping to raise money so that the pup has a decent life.

The story so often goes, “I just don’t have the time to take care of a dog,” which may or may not be true. If you have some time, it could make for a better life for a homeless dog that is sitting around in a cage hoping to get picked up by a loving owner. And a lot of times, people who take the time to care for an unwanted dog find that they will carve out a bit more time, because at the end of the day, there’s nothing better than coming home to a furry friend that has nothing but unconditional love for their guardian. Something to think about.

On September 23, from 1pm to 4pm, a number of the city’s homeless dogs will be making a grand appearance at the “Barks at the Brewery” event at Resurgence Brewery. This is a chance to mix and mingle with friends, while getting to know some new four legged friends. Take a look around. You might find a lonesome Rover eyeing you from afar. Stop by and give a pat, and see if there’s a bond. Don’t worry, there’s no pressure – it’s got to feel right. And when it does, there’s no better feeling than watching that waggling tail in your back seat on the drive home.

Even if you’re not at all interested in finding a new companion, there’s still plenty that you can do to help, including participating in the basket raffle. 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Buffalo Barkery has teamed up with Resurgence Brewery to bring animal lovers together, to help some of the most hopeful pups in their mission to find forever homes.

The day will include:

Gift Basket Raffles

Free treats for your pooch

Pet Portraits – bring your pooch!

Adoptable pets from City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

A few surprises

If you’re feeling extra generous, please help out the animals by bringing an item from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter’s Wish List members.petfinder.com/ ~NY341/wish

“We can’t wait to see you there!” -The Buffalo Barkery Crew

Tips and Reminders:

*All dogs MUST be on a leash (for pet portraits).

*Please remember to clean up after your pup.

**Be aware this event will have many different dogs of all ages and sizes. Please use your better judgement with your dogs behavior and encourage only dogs that are spayed and neutered to attend. Organizers reserve the right to ask any aggressive dogs to leave.

Parking: Parking lot (complete with bike racks), access to Rich’s parking lot next door, and ample street parking

See Facebook event for details

Resurgence Brewing Company | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213