Ballpark Brew Bash

Each year, beer enthusiasts look forward to the various beer festivals held around town. The craft beer movement has come to capture the imagination of beer lovers in ways that were unimaginable until just a few years ago. As local micro breweries began to spring up, a new generation of beer geeks was born. Today, more than ever, people are on the hunt for the greatest beers in the land, and they look to the beer festivals to lead them to those sought after brews.

Featuring over 50 breweries from all over the world, food trucks, games and a whole lot more!

On Saturday, September 23, Coca-Cola Field will be hosting Western New York’s Finest Craft Beer Festival. This year, there will be over 50 breweries from around the world in attendance. The event will also feature food trucks and games, in an amazing outdoor setting in the heart of Downtown Buffalo. 

Western New York’s Finest Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, September 23, 2017 | 4pm – 7pm

Coca-Cola Field, Downtown Buffalo, NY – One James D Griffin Plaza

Tickets are available at all Consumer’s Beverages Locations (No service fees on tickets sold at Consumer’s Beverages) – For a list of locations visit: www.consumersbeverages.com/locations.html

General Admission Tickets: $35 (4PM -7PM)

Day of Event: $45 (4PM – 7PM)

Limited V.I.P. Tickets: $75 (3PM – 7PM)

