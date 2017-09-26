Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Bailey Fights Blight Mural Celebration

0 Comments

On Saturday, September 30, Team Razor Wire and University Heights Tool Library will be hosting a Bailey Fights Blight event, which will feature music, food, art, and an auction of original artwork to help fundraise for next year’s mural. This is what community spirit is all about. The ongoing grassroots effort has already been a fruitful endeavor that has not only created inspirational works of art, it has also managed to bring a community together in the process. 

To see one of the latest Bailey Fights Blight mural efforts, click here.

Back in May, Darren Cotton from The Tool Library noted that “…the portion of Bailey we’ve been working on has seen a 40% decrease in blighted buildings, 18 improved facades, and a 600% increase in business licenses.” 

Now if that doesn’t tell the real story behind this initiative! We’re looking at a project that is witnessing dramatic results. Now it’s time to give another boost to the program.

Bailey Fights Blight Mural Celebration

Saturday, September 30, 2017

Varsity Theatre | 3165 Bailey Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14215

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments