On Saturday, September 30, Team Razor Wire and University Heights Tool Library will be hosting a Bailey Fights Blight event, which will feature music, food, art, and an auction of original artwork to help fundraise for next year’s mural. This is what community spirit is all about. The ongoing grassroots effort has already been a fruitful endeavor that has not only created inspirational works of art, it has also managed to bring a community together in the process.
To see one of the latest Bailey Fights Blight mural efforts, click here.
Back in May, Darren Cotton from The Tool Library noted that “…the portion of Bailey we’ve been working on has seen a 40% decrease in blighted buildings, 18 improved facades, and a 600% increase in business licenses.”
Now if that doesn’t tell the real story behind this initiative! We’re looking at a project that is witnessing dramatic results. Now it’s time to give another boost to the program.
Bailey Fights Blight Mural Celebration
Saturday, September 30, 2017
Varsity Theatre | 3165 Bailey Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14215