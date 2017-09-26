Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Arcade @ EXPO

4 Comments

EXPO Market has a new arcade. The market has teamed up with a local gaming operation to create an arcade room on the Washington Street side of the building. At this point, there are seven games, with more planned for arrival in the future. According to EXPO General Manager, Melanie Klaja, the eventual plan is to host old school arcade tournaments.

Klaja says that that first games to arrive are pinball, Space Invaders, Hydro Thunder racing, Buck Hunter, a claw grabber, and a game where people can win iPods. “I really want to get another pinball machine, and games like Street Fighter and Tekkan,” said Klaja. “The pinball and Buck Hunter are the most popular.”

Currently, Arcade @ EXPO opens at 10am, and stays open until the GBGB bar closes at midnight, or 1am, depending on the day. There is also a change machine on site.

Arcade @ EXPO | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14203

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • ES M

    It’s Tekken not Tekkan.

    • Louis Tully

      Loved that game. The bear was my go-to. Kuma? Did they have a polar bear Kuma?

  • Louis Tully

    More of this stuff. But it’s gotta be something more than just a hotel lobby collection of games. And if there could be something family friendly that would be huge.

  • J G

    https://r.mprd.se/MAME/cabinets/wwfwfestb.png

    If they bring this game in I will never leave and relive my childhood forever.