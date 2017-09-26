EXPO Market has a new arcade. The market has teamed up with a local gaming operation to create an arcade room on the Washington Street side of the building. At this point, there are seven games, with more planned for arrival in the future. According to EXPO General Manager, Melanie Klaja, the eventual plan is to host old school arcade tournaments.
Klaja says that that first games to arrive are pinball, Space Invaders, Hydro Thunder racing, Buck Hunter, a claw grabber, and a game where people can win iPods. “I really want to get another pinball machine, and games like Street Fighter and Tekkan,” said Klaja. “The pinball and Buck Hunter are the most popular.”
Currently, Arcade @ EXPO opens at 10am, and stays open until the GBGB bar closes at midnight, or 1am, depending on the day. There is also a change machine on site.
Arcade @ EXPO | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14203