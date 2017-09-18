An original circa 1904 horse-drawn Jell-O wagon comes to Buffalo

It looks as if the Sandoros, owners of the the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum, have been pretty darn busy as of late. Not only did they secure most of the Buffalo/WNY collection from The Pedaling History Museum (see here), they also managed to get their hands on an original c. 1904 horse-drawn Jell-O wagon. The wagon was discovered by History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ star Danielle Colby, who contacted the Sandoros to see if they were interested in the 100 year old transportation relic.
The wagon was originally found in a Ouachita Parish, Louisiana family barn. According to the Sandoros “It was made by George Higgins of Rochester, NY for the Jell-O company of Leroy, NY. The wagon is a significant symbol of turn of the century advertising.”
Upon being contacted, Jim Sandoro traveled to LeClair, Iowa to acquire it from the American Pickers. An upcoming episode features the discovery of the wagon, and the transaction made between buyer and seller.
On Saturday, September 30, the public is invited to attend an unveiling of the wagon. History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ star Danielle Colby will be on hand at the event. VIP admission to the event is $125 per person from 5:30 to 6:45 pm (Includes dinner and beverage). General admission is $50 per person from 7:00 to 8:30 pm (Cash Bar). Funds raised at the event will go towards conserving the paint and lettering on the wagon.
The American Pickers episode will air for the first time at 8 p.m. May 8, 2018.
Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum | 263 Michigan Ave
Photo: courtesy of HISTORY and Cineflix Wochit