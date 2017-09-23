Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Amplify 4.0 | Indoor EDM Festival

The Buffalo Rage Community and SE2 Silent Disco have teamed up once again to bring the queen city a monster of an event featuring 7 Stages of Electronic Music spread across 3 floors of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in downtown Buffalo!

Amplify 4.0 is being billed as an “Indoor EDM Festival” with 50+ DJs, Live Artists, Vendors, Food, Multiple Bars, Free Water Stations and a silent disco. Event coordinators are expecting over 1,200 people throughout the night. Headliners include Bentz, Buzz Trillington, Local Heroes, Ronin and Rufus Gibson with Brian Longmire and Marshall making their U.S. debuts.

The event pays homage to the late Nikola Tesla, featuring the Wardenclyffe Tower on their flyer with bass-heavy rooms following the theme of their Tesla-inspired titles: The Laboratory (1st Floor), Transformer (1st Floor), Electricity (2nd Floor), Wardenclyffe Tower (3rd Floor). The Silent Disco can be found in the massive ballroom. With 3-seperate stages, named Frequency, Energy and Vibration, attendees grab a pair of wireless headphones upon entering and can decide which stage to tune into by the switch of a button. Inside the ballroom is where party-goers will also find a wide array of Live Artists, Vendors and Art Installations.

Limited online tickets remain at bit.ly/amplifyticket

Pricing: 4 for $50 // 2 for $30 // 1 for $18 // Door Price: $25

Doors 7pm

Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center | 562 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

18 to Enter, 21 to Drink

RSVP: www.facebook.com/events/1377357925690698/

