Amplify 4.0 | Indoor EDM Festival

The Stand Up For Pits Foundation is thrilled to be coming to Buffalo to Stand Up For Pits!!

The SUFP Foundation is dedicated to ending abuse, discrimination and saving the lives of pitbull “type” dogs. This “type” of dog based soley on appearance is the target of extreme abuse, discriminatory bans and has been falsely vilified and killed for over 3 decades and it must end. Stand Up For Pits events help us to educate, advocate and save lives. Pit Bull type dogs are born inherently good and deserve to be protected, respected and treated with compassion and without prejudice like all life deserves.

These events sell out around the country, save countless lives and continue to raise national and international awareness. We support other pitbull “type” dog rescues around the country and The Silver Lining Pit Bull Resce will be participating this year! Silver Lining will be bringing available Pibbles for adoption, selling merchandise, collecting donations and will receive 100% of proceeds from their silent auction. Also Fix-A-Bull WNY is also particiatping. They will have a silent auction, sell merhcandise, accept donations and hand out information on the vital work they do. Ticket sales go to the Stand Up For Pits Foundation.

We are all in this together and there is much work that needs to be done. We thank you all for your dedication to being the voice of the voiceless and being part of the solution to saving lives and look so forward to seeing you all in Buffalo and please remember to bring some much needed shelter supplies for your local shelter animals!

There is also an amazing line up of silent auction items you won’t want to miss.

-SUFP Foundation

