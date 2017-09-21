Alpaca Night at Hydraulic Hearth – Featuring release of CBW Alpaca Porter

I love alpacas. I had two of them as guests at my wedding. I couldn’t resist when I found out that there were alpaca farms on the outskirts of Buffalo. I’m a big animal lover, and I was thrilled to have a couple of these lovely beasts at the afterparty (by the water, at the Frank Lloyd Wright Rowing Boathouse). There’s nothing like being in the company of a majestic animal such as an alpaca.
If you’re like me and you get a kick out of animals like alpacas, then you are going to want to attend an upcoming Alpaca Night at Hydraulic Hearth. The event will feature alpacas (of course). Guests will also be celebrating the release of Community Beer Works‘ Alpaca Porter.
Alpaca Porter is a rich dark ale brewed with English malts and American cherrywood-smoked malt.
A lot of people say that goats are the new rage, with goat yoga and all. Yes, goats are pretty cute, and they’re very funny as well. But there’s something about an alpaca that gets me every time. They’re a bunch of cuties, as long as they’re not spitting in your face, which rarely happens by the way.
Alpaca Night at Hydraulic Hearth – Featuring a new CBW Alpaca Porter
Thursday, September 28, 2017
4 PM – 9 PM
Live music by Miller and The Other Sinners.
The alpaca petting zoo, along with alpaca products, is made possible thanks to Thistle Creek Alpacas.
Hydraulic Hearth | 716 Swan Street | Buffalo, New York 14210 | Larkinville
