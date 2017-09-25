A Statement Victory Over Denver? Only Time Will Tell.

The Bills are 3 weeks into the season and there have been more ups than downs so far. After handling the Jets easily in week one, Buffalo headed to Carolina where, as bad the offense played, they still had a chance to win it on the final play of the game. Not many people (including myself) gave the Bills much of a chance against Denver after they throttled the Cowboys just a week ago. What I saw was the same Tyrod Taylor that almost took a game from Seattle a while back during what I had thought was his best game in a Bills uniform. The problem is that the Tyrod Taylor that showed up in Seattle disappeared until Yesterday’s game vs Denver.

Tyrod does not have to throw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns, he just needs to have a game like yesterday and let the defense take care of the rest. The one thing I took away from the game was the coaching and the confidence McDermott has in this team. With under a minute to go in the first half, the ball deep in our zone, I was fully expecting the Bills to take a knee and head into the locker-room. I can’t even remember the last time Buffalo actually decided that they were a real NFL offense and marched right down the field for three points. That was the defining moment of the game and told me that the Bills were not going to back down.

I have no idea which Taylor will show up in Atlanta vs a stacked Falcons team but the way this defense is playing, 200 yards passing and a couple TDs might just keep them in the game. One thing I noticed around the league yesterday is that the top ranked teams don’t seem so unstoppable anymore. The Patriots seem to always find a way and other than KC, the AFC seems to be wide open. The Bills are going to have to open up the passing game even more and hopefully Cordy Glenn can get back on the field sooner than later. If this coaching staff comes up with a plan to take a victory in Atlanta, I think anything is possible the remainder of the season. We have seen plenty of mirages over the years (Bills over Packers being the last one) so maybe, just maybe, we have finally found the right coach for the job.