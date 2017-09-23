Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

A Presentation on Canalside’s Historic, Solar Powered Carousel

3 Comments

I can’t wait for the day that The Buffalo Heritage Carousel opens at Canalside. I believe that between the new children’s museum and the carousel, there will be such a contagious energy that it will help to spearhead additional projects, and draw more people than anyone is currently imagining.

As much as Canalside has been successful, this will be the first time that we will truly be able to see the full potential of the site. These days, Buffalo has a progressive vibe about it, while also having a “hometown” feel. Families are moving back into the city, and they’re frequenting the waterfront. We’ve only just begun to see the possibilities.

Securing this historic carousel for Buffalo was a herculean effort (learn more). It’s efforts such as this that will make Buffalo truly unique.

On Saturday, September 30, from 10:30am until 12:30pm, a presentation on the solar powered carousel will be held at the Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue. The panel discussion will cover the history of the locally manufactured carousel, the restoration, the housing project, the solar component, and the progress to date. 

Featured Panelists will include:

  • Principal Architect at Eco_Logic Studios, Kevin Connors
  • UB Assistant Professor of Architecture, Martha Bohm
  • Megan Hahin, Education Director of the Herschell Carousel Factory Museum

A Presentation on Canalside’s Historic, Solar Powered Carousel

Free and Open to the Public

For More Information Visit Us at: buffaloheritagecarousel.org |  www.facebook.com/The-Buffalo-Heritage-Carousel

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    What a horrible idea. An RFP should have been issued years ago to develop this area into a real, legitimate, tax generating neighborhood — not a sad attempt at a summer carnival with a lightly attended children’s museum. Sam Hoyt, Bob Goia, and Tom Dee have royally screwed up the ECHDC.

    They sure do make Jordan Levy look like a genius, eh?

    • Matthew Ricchiazzi

      There is much more to come on Sam Hoyt’s shake down of DiPizio construction. It is shocking and infuriating that this is still in civil courts. This is a criminal matter, and the officials involved should be fully prosecuted.

      Where the hell is Brian Burns on this?

  • ROCKY DiCKSON

    When I was a kid, I wanted to go on most of the rides, but never the merry-go-round. Maybe because I rode real pones and later had to muck-out real horse stalls. But as a parent I dutifully held my kids on the horse as we rode round and round, but never heard them squeal with glee like they did on other rides. I think the idea of a Merry-go-round brings nostalgic smiles to very old people of that by-gone era, while the rest of us go “Ehh, been there.” I wouldn’t cross the street to ride one.