I can’t wait for the day that The Buffalo Heritage Carousel opens at Canalside. I believe that between the new children’s museum and the carousel, there will be such a contagious energy that it will help to spearhead additional projects, and draw more people than anyone is currently imagining.
As much as Canalside has been successful, this will be the first time that we will truly be able to see the full potential of the site. These days, Buffalo has a progressive vibe about it, while also having a “hometown” feel. Families are moving back into the city, and they’re frequenting the waterfront. We’ve only just begun to see the possibilities.
Securing this historic carousel for Buffalo was a herculean effort (learn more). It’s efforts such as this that will make Buffalo truly unique.
On Saturday, September 30, from 10:30am until 12:30pm, a presentation on the solar powered carousel will be held at the Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue. The panel discussion will cover the history of the locally manufactured carousel, the restoration, the housing project, the solar component, and the progress to date.
Featured Panelists will include:
- Principal Architect at Eco_Logic Studios, Kevin Connors
- UB Assistant Professor of Architecture, Martha Bohm
- Megan Hahin, Education Director of the Herschell Carousel Factory Museum
A Presentation on Canalside’s Historic, Solar Powered Carousel
Free and Open to the Public
For More Information Visit Us at: buffaloheritagecarousel.org | www.facebook.com/The-Buffalo-Heritage-Carousel