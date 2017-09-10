Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A New Day for Music is Art

Saturday’s Music is Art (MiA) festival was a screaming success. For the first time in years, it didn’t rain. But even if it had rained, there were so many indoor aspects that it would not have adversely impacted the event that much. As it stands, the great weather was an added blessing for the fest, which is now in its 15th year.

If you were lucky enough to attend, then you understand that this festival has the potential to grow into one of the region’s best parties of the year. It’s on its way. The expansive grounds, the incredible stages, the unusual buildings, the waterfront… there was so much to see and do, for all ages and interests. After years of searching for a suitable home, Robby Takac (bass player for GooGoo Dolls) can finally sit back and relax, and watch the fruits of his labor unfold around him. It was truly a spectacular affair, which will undoubtedly grow tremendously in years to come. 2017 was simply a stepping stone for even greater things to come.

The only issue that I saw was the car traffic, which was backed up well past South Park Avenue. I don’t know why people didn’t simply take Uber to MiA, or the Metro Rail (and then walk over from Canalside). It seemed crazy that people would voluntarily enter a traffic jam, when ridesharing/cycling/Metro Rail is so cheap and convenient, not to mention the drinking aspect, for those who were imbibing.

That said, here’s a visual breakdown of a number of aspects of the festival:

A mini MiA concert barge – Photo: Carol Gianadda
Off the wall characters abound
Decent sized crowd makes for a lot of fun at the Main Stage
KISS cover band always draws a crowd
Awesome stage backdrops
Super family friendly event – kids always have a blast
Loving the big screen
Super colorful event, with plenty of dance groups such as The Foxy Diamonz
Stages around every corner
Aerial acts are always appealing
Silent Disco… yes!
Zombies always welcome
The SevenOneSix Sideshow
The SevenOneSix Sideshow
The Mind Eraser suits up with MiA branding
Infringement insanity
An industrial eclipse, as viewed from within the 36 Pack – Buffalo now has another set of silos to enjoy
The sounds of anti-silence – Buffalo Gamelan Club
Echo chambers
Venturing into the 36 Pack
Infringement Fun!
Always interactive
The Rail Barn! Yes, a new stage is activated in a new building… RiverWorks expands!
Step right up!
An escape act.
Hey, you there!
Arlowe Price – a balloon for you. No strings attached.
Yonder mermaids, with a twist
JC – A barker?
You do voodoo?
These ladies are a stitch
Mouse trap with river rats
Warriorettes, come out to play!
MiA – Art welcome
Robby, all smiles with RiverWorks’ owner Earl Ketry
The layout

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

