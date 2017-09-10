A New Day for Music is Art

Saturday’s Music is Art (MiA) festival was a screaming success. For the first time in years, it didn’t rain. But even if it had rained, there were so many indoor aspects that it would not have adversely impacted the event that much. As it stands, the great weather was an added blessing for the fest, which is now in its 15th year.
If you were lucky enough to attend, then you understand that this festival has the potential to grow into one of the region’s best parties of the year. It’s on its way. The expansive grounds, the incredible stages, the unusual buildings, the waterfront… there was so much to see and do, for all ages and interests. After years of searching for a suitable home, Robby Takac (bass player for GooGoo Dolls) can finally sit back and relax, and watch the fruits of his labor unfold around him. It was truly a spectacular affair, which will undoubtedly grow tremendously in years to come. 2017 was simply a stepping stone for even greater things to come.
The only issue that I saw was the car traffic, which was backed up well past South Park Avenue. I don’t know why people didn’t simply take Uber to MiA, or the Metro Rail (and then walk over from Canalside). It seemed crazy that people would voluntarily enter a traffic jam, when ridesharing/cycling/Metro Rail is so cheap and convenient, not to mention the drinking aspect, for those who were imbibing.
That said, here’s a visual breakdown of a number of aspects of the festival:
